Deus Ex 3 Guy Says Deus Ex 1 Was 'Kinda Slow'

Deus Ex 1 was a masterpiece. Deus Ex 2 deviated from Deus Ex 1's formula, and failed as a result. So what's Deus Ex 3 going to be like? Well it sounds like it's going to be faster, for one, with lead game designer Jean-Francois Dugas telling Edge the first Deus Ex was "kinda slow".

There weren't enough exciting, memorable moments. It was aimed more towards a simulation rather than a game experience.

Before you reach for the straw doll and large, rusty pins, know he's talking about the game's pace, not necessarily its complexity, as Dugas also says that aside from the PC, other formats for the game are yet to be decided, as "console-isation isn't about dumbing down features. If we're to go console we will want to keep the complexity alive".

Deus Ex was "Kinda Slow" Says Deus Ex 3 Dev [Edge]