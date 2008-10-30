Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Developer Says DS And DSi Aren't As Similar As You Think

Speaking to Pocket Gamer, an obviously-doesn't-want-to-be-named "developer" has said there may be a problem or two regarding DS/DSi compatibility. This developer, you see, is currently developing a game for the DS. Their game obviously runs just fine on DS, but on the DSi, it keeps freezing up, and as a result is stuck in development limbo, Nintendo refusing to certify it. Nintendo, predictably, are saying "All DS titles are compatible with DSi", but if a game in development will run on DS but not DSi, might there be some finished games that run into problems as well?

Developers facing compatibility issues with DSi? [Pocket Gamer]

Comments

  • wiiboy101 Guest

    hhhhmmmmmm i smell a bit of bull poo NINTENDO NOT QUALITY CONTROLING THATS SOOOOO UNBELIEVABLE SONY YEAH MICRDICKS YEAH NINTENDO NO JUST DONT BELIEVE IT...........ITS MOST ;LIKLY SUM MINOR GLITCH

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles