Diablo III Playable On BlizzCon Floor, New Class Reveal

It's official! According to the BlizzCon 2008 program guide, Blizzard fans and member of the press who just happen to be covering the event for some gaming blog will be able to get their hands on Diablo III later today when the show floor opens. From the program guide:

Don't Miss... Diablo III Gameplay Stations: Venture deep into Tristram Cathedral to face the Skeleton King.

Along with the hands on sessions, there will also be a Diablo III Class Design panel that promises to delve deeper into the design of the previously announced barbarian and witch doctor, "and a new champion who has emerged to defend the mortal world."

The panel kicks off tomorrow at noon following the opening ceremonies, so be sure to check back tomorrow afternoon to see who joins the line up!

