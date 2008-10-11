Diablo III's Third Class - The Wizard!

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

At the BlizzCon 2008 opening ceremonies, Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime introduced players to the newset class for Diablo III, the Wizard. Portrayed as a rather attractive female during the footage shown, the Wizard used fire, lighting, and ice to take on the hordes of the undead, much like a mage from World of Warcraft. Check out the first screenshots after the jump, including one where she uses that old Ice Mage staple, Frost Nova. Yum!

    I hope you can play a male wizard! why they always make magic users women in the new breed of games is beyond me.

