At the BlizzCon 2008 opening ceremonies, Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime introduced players to the newset class for Diablo III, the Wizard. Portrayed as a rather attractive female during the footage shown, the Wizard used fire, lighting, and ice to take on the hordes of the undead, much like a mage from World of Warcraft. Check out the first screenshots after the jump, including one where she uses that old Ice Mage staple, Frost Nova. Yum!
Diablo III's Third Class - The Wizard!
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
I hope you can play a male wizard! why they always make magic users women in the new breed of games is beyond me.