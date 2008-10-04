Dirt, So Heavy, So Very Heavy

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Look at that. Yes, LOOK AT IT. Our make-something-with-dirt Fracture contest is in full swing. Kotaku reader Brine made this portrait of Heavy from TF2. So amazing. Here's what's going on: Make something with dirt to win a copy of Fracture. Anything is okay! Dirt painting, dirty sculpture, dirty dirt dirt. Take a picture, put a Kotaku sign on it and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Contest ends next Friday, October 10th. Dirt lasts forever.

Fracture [Official Site]

