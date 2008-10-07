'Disaster: Day Of Crisis' Debuts Appropriately In Japan

It wasn't the best first week for Nintendo and Monolith Soft's Disaster: Day of Crisis in its native land. The Wii survival adventure landed at the number ten spot, trounce by new Super Robot Taisen and Kinnikuman entries on the PlayStation 2. Also beating out Disaster were new PS3 titles Aquanaut's Holiday and Cross Edge, the multi-publisher fan service-filled RPG that pits Prinnies against Darkstalkers' most be-fanged characters. Or something!

The good news for Nintendo is that Wii titles don't always have their best showing in the first week. Disaster may reverse its fortunes on next week's Media Create sales chart. Or maybe the week after that. We'll see.

1. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2) - 366,493 / NEW

2. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 195,479 / 1,474,000

3. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 65,257 / 852,000

4. World Destruction: Michibi Kareshi Ishi (DS) - 55,938 / NEW

5. Kinnikuman Muscle Grand Prix Max 2 Tokumori (PS2) - 35,240 / NEW

6. Dragon Ball DS (DS) - 29,879 / 102,000

7. Cross Edge (PS3) - 22,386 / NEW

8. Wii Fit (Wii) - 21,261 / 2,684,000

9. Aquanaut's Holiday: Kakusareta Kiroku (PS3) - 17,646 / NEW

10. Disaster: Day of Crisis (Wii) - 14,310 / NEW

11. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)

12. Mana-Khemia: Gakuen no Renkinjutsu Shitachi Portable+ (PSP)

13. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

14. Eternal Sonata (PS3)

15. Quiz Magic Academy DS (DS)

16. Knights in the Nightmare (DS)

17. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! Battle Arena (PSP)

18. Samurai Dou Portable (PSP)

19. Soul Eater: Montone Princess (Wii)

20. Chokkan! Asonde Relaxuma (DS)

21. Wii Sports (Wii)

22. Nogizaka Sunkou no Himitsu Cosplay, Hajime Mashita (PS2)

23. One Piece Unlimited Cruise: Episode 1 - Nami ni Yureru Hihou (Wii)

24. J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship (PS2)

25. Dragon Quest V (DS)

26. Monster Hunter Portable 2 G (PSP)

27. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

28. Mario Kart DS (DS)

29. Sim City Creator (Wii)

30. Inazuma Eleven (DS)

