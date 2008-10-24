Disney Takes The Mickey Out Of Mario

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Or, to be more precise, puts the Mickey into Mario, in this figure by Dave Bondi, which actually has zero Disney/Nintendo involvement whatsoever. We know, we know, it's another pretentious "urban vinyl" figure, but the sheer horror of seeing Disney's and Nintendo's flagship mascots thrown in a bucket together makes it worth a closer look. *looks closer*. Oh, the horror.

dave bondi's akashi [Toysrevil, thanks Chris!]

