DJ Max Fever Box Art Continues Pretty Streak

As I've stated in the past, I am completely in love with the artwork included in DJ Max Fever, the combination of DJ Max Portable 1 & 2 that brings the popular Korean rhythm game to North America for the first time, courtesy of PM Studios. I have to say the cover art certainly does not disappoint, and neither does the gameplay.

PM Studios were nice enough to send me an early copy of the title and to be perfectly blunt, it's the most fun I've had in my bathroom without...okay, perhaps not as blunt as I planned. Kind of chickened out at the end. I'll just say I can certainly see why this title is so popular. Looking forward to getting my hands on the full version in my bathroom sometime soon.

Of the game. >.<

