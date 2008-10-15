Don't remember it being that hard myself, but then, if this was about how easy it was to beat Donky Cuong Country 2 it wouldn't have the same ring to it.
Donkey Kong Country 2 Inspires Bearded Man Rap
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
I played through DKC 1&2 on the snes recently and I was quite surprised at how much more difficult DKC2 was than I remember it. Bramble Blast certainly gave me a lot of grief, I can tell you that much. But I think the stage "Animal Antics" from the Lost World took the cake as the hardest level for me. I guess that's not so much a part of the "main" game though (but you do need it for the "proper" ending).