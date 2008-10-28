Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

DoubleFine Releases Tasha's Game, Not Brutal Legend

Psychonauts developers Double Fine Productions did not release Brutal Legend this weekend. Instead it released Tasha's Game, a Flash-based 2D platformer that's all rainbows, pink unicorns, flying cats and shit. Despite not being Brutal Legend [Ed's note — :( ]Tasha's Game is still charming and fun, full of "pointless unlockables" and swell mechanics.

We'd recommend giving it — and Double Fine's previous mini-game effort Epic Saga — some of your highly in demand internet time.

Tasha's Game [Double Fine Productions]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles