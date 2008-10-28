DoubleFine Releases Tasha's Game, Not Brutal Legend

Psychonauts developers Double Fine Productions did not release Brutal Legend this weekend. Instead it released Tasha's Game, a Flash-based 2D platformer that's all rainbows, pink unicorns, flying cats and shit. Despite not being Brutal Legend [Ed's note — :( ]Tasha's Game is still charming and fun, full of "pointless unlockables" and swell mechanics.

We'd recommend giving it — and Double Fine's previous mini-game effort Epic Saga — some of your highly in demand internet time.

Tasha's Game [Double Fine Productions]