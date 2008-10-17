Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dragon Age Officially Dated For PS3, 360

Yes, Dragon Age is coming to consoles, according to the latest issue of Game Informer magazine. The first entry in what BioWare is clearly planning to be a long-running franchise will hit the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2009. The fourth quarter of 2009, that is, giving you quite a long time to think about whether another few thousand dialogue trees is on your Christmas list.

The PC version of Dragon Age: Origins is still slated for for Q1 of '09. Based on our hands-off time with the game at E3, we have to say we're interested, we just have to find the time.

November Issue Revealed [Game Informer via GameSpot]

