Dragon Quest IX Officially Dated For Japan

Square Enix has finally dated Dragon Quest IX. The Level 5 developed DS title will get its Japan release in March 2009. According to Square Enix, the release date is given as "March 2009", and the title has not yet been priced or rated. This comes as apparently Square Enix president Yoichi Wada recently stated that the game would be going on sale "during the New Year's period". Dragon Quest IX was originally announced in late 2006.

The title will not be playable at next week's Tokyo Game Show.

