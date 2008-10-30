Draw Much? Get Your Art On The Street Fighter IV Cover

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Cars? There's always public transport. Jewels? What are you, a pirate? Cash money? Contrary to popular belief, no, cash does not rule everything around you. So it's good to see that, in running a competition for Street Fighter IV, Capcom have avoided the more predictable kind of winning prizes (or their gaming equivalents like t-shirts) and gone for something more lasting. If you fancy you can draw, submit your SFIV artwork to Capcom and, if it's picked as the winner, it'll appear on the inside cover of the game. Sure, it's not the outside, but the inside cover's better than no cover.

Some advice: this being Capcom, an IGN watermark or two might give you the edge over the competition.

SFIV Inside Cover Contest [SFIV]

