Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Drawn To Life Devs Punk Vacationing Staffer With Drawn To Life Desk

This will teach Matt Cox to take a holiday. Two of the more sadistic employees from Drawn to Life and Lock's Quest developer 5TH Cell cruelly, but amusingly, gave their lead designer something to tear through upon his return from recent down time. They encased every bit of the 5TH Cell team member's desk in sturdy-looking brown packing paper, then drew to life everything contained within.

Nintendo DS development kit? Wrapped. Master Chief helmet? Wrapped. Destroy All Humans figurine? Wrapped. Even the poor man's Elite Beat Agents poster rests beneath a layer of packing paper.

5th Celler Liz notes "When he got back, he just gave up and decided to unwrap what he needed to work. A week later and the games, action figures, and trash bin are still wrapped in paper." Developers, if you've submitted your resume to these savages recently, we'd suggest a speedy retraction.

Hit the for the gallery.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles