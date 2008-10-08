Dress Your Children In Pac-Men And Ghosts

McWhertor posted some slightly ridiculous Pac-Man couture last month that we are fairly confident in saying will not be making an appearance on the High Street any time soon.

This little number from the same collection looks a bit more ready to wear. Designer Giles Deacon has covered a dress in glittery ghosts and pac-men as well as some.. blob things, a fake necklace and a ribcage that Spinal Tap's Nigel Tufnel would recognise as the model's exact inner structure.

The dress formed part of Deacon's Spring Summer 2009 collection, showcased at London Fashion Week.

Do You See What I See? It's a Designer Pac Man Dress! [GeekSugar via Wonderland]