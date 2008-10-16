DRM For Far Cry 2 PC Detailed

Ubisoft has released details on their forum about Far Cry 2's DRM for PC. For those of you who were upset by Spore's DRM, this will probably make you feel a bit more at ease. You get 5 activations on 3 separate PC's. Also, uninstalling "refunds" an activation. They also claim they are committed to long term support so you can always play Far Cry 2. Hey, remember when you could just buy games and play them whenever you wanted without publisher consent? Click the jump for the full list of details.

You have 5 activations on 3 separate PCs.

- Uninstalling the game "refunds" an activation. This process is called "revoke", so as long as you complete proper uninstall you will be able to install the game an unlimited number of times on 3 systems.

- You can upgrade your computer as many time as you want (using our revoke system)

- Ubisoft is committed to the support of our games, and additional activations can be provided.

- Ubisoft is committed to the long term support of our games: you'll always be able to play Far Cry 2.