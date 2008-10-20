DS Getting Dog-Girl Pole Spanking Discipline Game

Forget simple butt touching or boob touching, upcoming DS title KimokawaE features spanking. Multiple spanking. The game follows girls from the underworld who need to be disciplined to adjust to life on Earth. For example, dog-like KimokawaE character Korone often pisses on utility poles and needs a good spanking or she'll continue to be dirty. If the girls behave, then players get to pet them on the head. There are bathing mini-games, too, that aim to make them enjoy bathing. Game is out December 25th in Japan. It is not yet rated.

