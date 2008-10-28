DSi Camera Appeals To Little Kids And Old People (We Assume)

The DSi is going on sale this Saturday in Japan, and here's an ad for it. The focus in this spot is on the DSi's camera and all the things that you can do with it. Sure, some of the software seems neat, but it's only a 0.3 megapixel camera. Why use that as a camera when typical Japanese cell phones have a 3 megapixel or better?

Here's why: Kids seem like a logical target here. Though, lots of elementary school kids do have cell phones... There are old people in the ad, so maybe using this is easier than a digital camera. Nintendo always rolls out the features first and then introduces the actual game software later. Things can only go up from here.