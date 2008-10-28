Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

DSi Camera Appeals To Little Kids And Old People (We Assume)

The DSi is going on sale this Saturday in Japan, and here's an ad for it. The focus in this spot is on the DSi's camera and all the things that you can do with it. Sure, some of the software seems neat, but it's only a 0.3 megapixel camera. Why use that as a camera when typical Japanese cell phones have a 3 megapixel or better?

Here's why: Kids seem like a logical target here. Though, lots of elementary school kids do have cell phones... There are old people in the ad, so maybe using this is easier than a digital camera. Nintendo always rolls out the features first and then introduces the actual game software later. Things can only go up from here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles