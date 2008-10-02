Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

DSi To Hit Europe In Spring 2009

During the Nintendo Fall Press Conference earlier today, all company president Satoru Iwata could offer on the state of the DSi's global rollout was that it'd leave Japan "sometime" in 2009. Fortunately, Nintendo of Europe are a little more forthcoming, telling GI.biz that they're aiming to have the handheld ready to launch in Spring 2009. Note they say "aiming", which in conjunction with it being NoE is far from confirmation of a concrete release, but a target date's better than no date at all.

DSi to launch in Europe spring 2009 [GI.biz]

