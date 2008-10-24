Dude Huge Courts Casual Gamers With Gears of War 2

No doubt, one of this year's biggest releases is Gears of War 2. Microsoft and developer Epic clearly have expectations, things they'd like to achieve. But it's got to be more than simply making money and milking a nascent franchise. The game's designer, Dude Huge, offers this:
We want casual gamers to play the game and be sucked into the universe and finish the game... We want them to potentially finish with a friend and become a fan of the characters and the setting.
Bravo to Epic for expanding casual gaming from puzzle and music games to curb stomping and "Eat shit and die."
Videogame makers banking on big hits with sequels [Reuters][Pic]
