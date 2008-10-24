Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Dude Huge Courts Casual Gamers With Gears of War 2

No doubt, one of this year's biggest releases is Gears of War 2. Microsoft and developer Epic clearly have expectations, things they'd like to achieve. But it's got to be more than simply making money and milking a nascent franchise. The game's designer, Dude Huge, offers this:

We want casual gamers to play the game and be sucked into the universe and finish the game... We want them to potentially finish with a friend and become a fan of the characters and the setting.

Bravo to Epic for expanding casual gaming from puzzle and music games to curb stomping and "Eat shit and die."

Videogame makers banking on big hits with sequels [Reuters][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles