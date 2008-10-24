Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Dude Huge Wants Clive Owen Type

...For the Gears of War movie. Instead of the obvious muscle-bound "wrestler type" for character Marcus Phenix, Gears of War designer Dude Huge prefers muscle-bound thespian. "You know...like a Clive Owen type; somebody who can actually act and is incredibly charismatic," says Huge. "And they can put him on a workout plan for six months so he can build the muscle mass he needs." If that doesn't work, Hollywood can inject him with needles to make him grow muscles!

(Though, since when is Marcus Phenix charismatic?!)

Cliff Bleszinski Interview [IGN][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles