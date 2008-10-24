Dude Huge Wants Clive Owen Type

...For the Gears of War movie. Instead of the obvious muscle-bound "wrestler type" for character Marcus Phenix, Gears of War designer Dude Huge prefers muscle-bound thespian. "You know...like a Clive Owen type; somebody who can actually act and is incredibly charismatic," says Huge. "And they can put him on a workout plan for six months so he can build the muscle mass he needs." If that doesn't work, Hollywood can inject him with needles to make him grow muscles!

(Though, since when is Marcus Phenix charismatic?!)

