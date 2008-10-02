Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

During Economic Troubles, Sony Optimistic

Hear that? That's the sound of the U.S. economy getting flushed down the toilet. But Sony exec Jack Tretton is not worried and points out that PS3 sales are up 100 percent over last year. He does note that he sales could dip, but that the console is on target to his 10 million units by March 2009. About those upcoming depression woes, Tretton states:

I think people are going to question every dollar that they spend, but they are going to look for value in return. The entertainment value...with PLAYSTATION 3 compares very favourably to other entertainment choices.

Yeah, it just cost more.

Sony says PlayStation 3 sales better than expected [Reuters]

