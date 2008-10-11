Dynasty Warrors: Strike Force Striking PSPs

This isn't just Dynasty Warriors. Oh no, it's Dynasty Warriors: Strike Force, Koei's PSP title that has up to four buddies link up through ad-hoc wifi and kick arse. Take a look at these screenshots. That's why there here.
