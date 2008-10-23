E3 2009: It's Officially On June 2nd

The E3 Media and Business Summit is dead. Long live the E3 Expo, which returns to the Los Angeles Convention Centre from June 2nd to 4th next year, with "all qualified computer and video game industry audiences, including international and U.S.-based media, analysts, retailers, developers and business partners" in tow.

That means we should expect big crowds and big booths, possibly a return to form on par with E3 2006 and prior. According to Laurent Detoc, president of Ubisoft North America, we should also "get ready for some fireworks!" Oy!

What we shouldn't expect, however, is public access to the show. The official announcement from the ESA makes no mention of admission to anyone but industry types. That announcement is right after this.