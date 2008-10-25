E3 Bound To Los Angeles Until 2011

The new, back-from-the-dead E3 should be a hoot when it kicks off in 2009. Then 2010. Then 2011. Because that's how long the show has signed a deal with the it's traditional home, L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa revealing the city and the ESA currently have a three-year deal in place. Good news for the guys who run the LA Convention Centre, bad news for those of us hoping that the show will one day come to its senses and go down in Vegas.

E3 in L.A. for Three Years [Edge]