E For All Is No More?

The recent announcement of a bigger and better E3 left many wondering if the other North American gaming shows would be left shaking in their boots. The people at Pax? They're not bothered by it. E for All, however, may be a different story. Speaking to Big Download, IDG World Expo CEO Mary Dolahe was asked about the future of the trade show and had this to say:

"We want to thank all of our E for All partners for their support, and we encourage E for All exhibitors to participate in the E3 new event, which we believe will meet their needs as well as those of the industry at large. IDG World Expo is very pleased to be partnering with the ESA on E3 and continuing to play a central role in that important industry event. We look forward to furthering our contribution to the success of the video game community."

While that's not exactly a confirmation regarding the show's cancellation, telling your exhibitors to participate in another event is never a good sign.

