EA Axes Tiberium For Not Meeting Standards

Following word in July that EA's Command & Conquer-based squad shooter, Tiberium was getting shifted back to 2010, comes word that the game has been officially killed and some staff let go, the publisher confirmed with Kotaku today.
Kotaku obtained a copy of the internal memo sent to staff earlier today outlining the reasons why the game was axed. In the memo Mike Verdu, of EA LA, says that the game would not be able to get up to snuff given the amount of time and resources left in the production cycle.
The memo goes on to state that several people on the team had to be released.
" We will make every effort to place affected individuals on projects within the studio - and where that isn't possible, to connect them with opportunities in other teams at EA."
More interesting is the fact that Verdu calls for this decision to serve as a warning for future projects.
"The quality bar has been raised. Now we need to step up our focus on great design and execution, catching any problems early and correcting them quickly."
While Electronic Arts declined to comment on the memo, they did verify that the game has been killed.
"EA has suspended work on Tiberium effective immediately," said Mariam Sughayer, EA spokesperson. "The game was not on track to meet the high quality standards set by the team and by the EA Games Label. A lower quality game is not in the best interest of the consumers and would not succeed in this market.
"This decision will result in some individuals being released. However, EA will make every effort to place talented people on other projects. Eligible employees will receive severance and outplacement support."
Sughayer added that EA LA is home to several units of the company including EA Mobile, EA Casual Entertainment Headquarters, EA's Global Online group and others. At the EA Games Label studio in that facility, developers there are creating Command & Conquer Red Alert 3, a series of titles in development with Steven Spielberg, and other games which have not yet been announced.
And for those interested, here's the full memo:
It is with a heavy heart that I announce an end to all work on Tiberium effective immediately. I've consulted with Nick Earl and Frank Gibeau at the EA Games Label and together we have reached the conclusion that given the time and resources remaining, we will not be able to deliver this product to an appropriate level of quality.
The game had fundamental design challenges from the start. We fought to correct the issues, but we were not successful; the game just isn't coming together well enough to meet our own quality expectations as well as those of our consumers.
Unfortunately, this action will result in several individuals on the team being released. We will make every effort to place affected individuals on projects within the studio - and where that isn't possible, to connect them with opportunities in other teams at EA.
This is the right move for the studio and the company, but it's particularly hard for me because of the impact it will have on our people. Many individuals contributed their time and talents to this game. I spent time in the trenches with them and I was continually impressed by their work.
Moving forward, we need to make sure this doesn't happen again. I believe we are already doing a better job of engineering success in from the start. The quality bar has been raised. Now we need to step up our focus on great design and execution, catching any problems early and correcting them quickly.
We will strive to live up to our values: To make great games, treat people right, keep our commitments, and grow our business.
