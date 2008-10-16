EA BattleDome To Invade Trafalgar Square

EA are once again bringing their Be The One extravaganza to Trafalgar Square, London as part of the London Games Festival.

A huge plastic BattleDome will be erected under the stony gaze of Lord Nelson in which gamers can try out the latest releases, including the UK premiere of Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Mirror's Edge, Battleforge, Spore and Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning.

London Mayor Boris Johnson has decided to ignore his previous comments about videogames "rotting the brain" to welcome the event, adding that he found last year's Be The One "an undoubted highlight of last year's festival, which reinforces London's position at the centre of one the most fastest-growing creative industries in the world."

