EA Boss: Nobody Cares About DRM (But I Totally Hate It)

For a while there, the whole SecuROM thing overshadowed the actual release of Spore. Which when you consider how high-profile a release Spore was is kind of a big deal. As a result, your thoughts on DRM are clear. But what about EA's thoughts? Well, according to EA boss John Riccitiello, the number of people who even noticed it, let alone cared about it, was minuscule.

We implemented a form of DRM and it's something that 99.8 percent of users wouldn't notice. But for the other .2 percent, it became an issue and a number of them launched a cabal online to protest against it.

John, just because people don't notice it doesn't make it right. But then, I don't really need to be reminding him of that, what with his personal thoughts on the matter.

I personally don't like DRM. It interrupts the user experience. We would like to get around that. But there is this problem called piracy out there.

Kind of cancels out that "99.8 percent of users wouldn't notice" thing, doesn't it? And the sheer number of people who downloaded the game kind of cancels out the piracy thing, doesn't it? And...ah, whatever. We'll be here all day, going around in circles, with that line of questioning.

Media & Money: EA's Riccitiello: Last Year For 'Offline-Only' Games [Yahoo! Finance][Image]