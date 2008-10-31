Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

EA CEO: 'There Will Be A Mercenaries 3'

And if John Riccitiello has say in the matter Mercenaries 10 will be coming to the next-next-next gen platform of your choosing. Responding on today's earnings conference call to a question if some EA's recent releases would be "sequelable," Riccitiello unsurprisingly said "Yes." Mercenaries 2: World in Flames has sold 1.9 million copies for the company, making the third entry — and probably even the tenth — a bottom line no-brainer. At least EA's mercs have job security...

Riccitiello also re-confirmed that Dead Space and the soon to be released Mirror's Edge would be further franchised but were "not likely to be annual sequels." Same for Spore, which will see new expansion packs and "new business models." Let's just hope all this franchise success doesn't put the kibosh on the company's drive for new IP.

Comments

  • max Guest

    i think there will be a mercenaries 3 because a the end of mercenaries 2 they said that they are going to india

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles