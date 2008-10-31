Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

EA Developing Game Based On Dante's Inferno

So. EA are making a game based on Dante's Inferno. The Dante's Inferno. Not 1997's Dante's Peak. 1308's Dante's Inferno, part of Dante's classic Divine Comedy. Except, of course, the game won't be a literal interpretation. Instead it will, according to Variety, be "a modern interpretation of the epic poem and will have players fighting their way through the depths of hell". The game's yet to be officially announced, but film studios are already locked in a bidding war for rights to the reimagined property, explaining how it popped up on Variety's radar. They say the game will be out late in 2009.

A modern reinterpretation of a classic, epic poem...could this be EA's very own Too Human?

EA developing Dante's Inferno, shopping it to movie studios [Variety]

