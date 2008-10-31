Electronic Arts announced its Q2 results today, posting a $310 million net loss for the quarter, despite seeing an increase in revenue totally $894 million. That's a pretty big difference from last year, when, during the same time frame, it lost just $195 million on income of $640 million. It takes money to lose money it seems.
EA Loses $310 Million, Sees 'Weakness At Retail' In October
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Now this proves that DRM will end EA :P lol