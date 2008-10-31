EA Loses $310 Million, Sees 'Weakness At Retail' In October

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Electronic Arts announced its Q2 results today, posting a $310 million net loss for the quarter, despite seeing an increase in revenue totally $894 million. That's a pretty big difference from last year, when, during the same time frame, it lost just $195 million on income of $640 million. It takes money to lose money it seems.

  • brent3000 Guest

    Now this proves that DRM will end EA :P lol

