EA Rides Pogo To Austin

EA casually makes it's way into Austin, Texas, with the announcement of the opening of a brand new studio formed to create games for Pogo.com. Pogo Austin's tiny initial team of 12 are tasked with developing family-friendly games based on popular Hasbro properties. Their first game will be Pictureka! Museum Mayhem, due out on Pogo.com in November with a retail release to follow in early winter.

"We are thrilled to open a studio in Austin as there is such an enthusiastic and knowledgeable game development community," said Andrew Pedersen, Pogo General Manager. "It's great to be a part of that spirit and I feel privileged to be working with a team full of game makers who bring such tremendous talent and experience to the Pogo team."

The Pogo Austin team will be sharing space with EA's BioWare studio in Austin.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today announced the opening of a new studio, Pogo Austin, which features a dynamite tight-knit ensemble of passionate game developers who have come together to build exciting new games as part of the Pogo.com team. The Pogo Austin team will be joining EA's Bioware studio in Austin.

The new studio will focus on creating family-friendly titles based on Hasbro properties. The initial team of 12 features a strong foundation of Austin natives who boast more than 108 years of collective game experience and have shipped titles at companies such as LucasArts, Aspyr Media, Acclaim, Amaze Entertainment, Human Code, Origin Systems and Family Time Interactive.

The first title to be released from Pogo Austin is PICTUREKA! MUSEUM MAYHEM. This quirky seek and find game is based on the Hasbro game PICTUREKA! which debuted in 2007 and launched globally in 2008. In the digital version, a player becomes the new curator for a museum and investigates some odd things that are afoot. Someone has been breaking in and re-arranging the exhibits. The frantic director needs the player to restore items to their proper location and catch the person responsible. The game is set to launch online in November at Pogo.com for $19.95 (US) and £11.95 (UK); it will be available at retail in early winter.

"PICTUREKA! MUSEUM MAYHEM has incredibly broad appeal. The game is fun for the entire family, whether you're six or 106. It brings everyone together and puts kids and adults on equal ground for laugh out-loud moments. We wanted to create an online PICTUREKA! experience that would be equally outrageous for players of all ages," said Sean Clark, Pogo Austin Studio Director. "Many members of the Austin team have families and it's exciting to be able to make a game that they can play and share with their children."

Pogo Austin is the newest addition to the Pogo studio family. There are also studio locations in Redwood City, CA and Shanghai, China. Pogo studios are actively recruiting for: Feature Engineers, Game Engineers and a QA Lead. For any inquiries please visit http://jobs.ea.com.

For more information and to experience some of the best online games on the Internet, visit www.pogo.com.