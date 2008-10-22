Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

EA Sued Over Copyright Infringement In Ten NCAA Games

Gerald Willis, who composed the University of Nevada Las Vegas fight song "Win With the Rebels," has filed suit against Electronics Arts over the company's commercial use of his song in ten video games. The NCAA licensed titles under contention include NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball, NCAA March Madness and NCAA Baseball series, spanning from 2005 to 2008.

Willis is seeking "up to $US150,000" for each copyright infringement. That could mean up to $US1.5 million if it applies to each release, a couple trillion if applied to each infringing copy sold. The composer's lawyer tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the university has "a limited license" to the song. Wonder if someone at UNLV forgot to tell EA that...

Composer sues game maker Electronic Arts over use of UNLV fight song [Las Vegas Review-Journal]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles