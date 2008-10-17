Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

EA Well Aware Of Brütal Legend, Sees It As 'Significant Risk'

We still don't know the fate of Double Fine Productions' Brütal Legend. After being abandoned by publisher Sierra when Activision Blizzard joined forces, it has languished, in limbo, while a new deal can be finalised. Rumours that MTV Games would publish were squashed, but a persistent rumour that EA would pick up the game hasn't magically transformed into fact.

What does EA CEO John Riccitiello have to say about the orphaned heavy metal adventure? Well, he's quite hip to its existence, saying he's seen it, but calls it a "very significant creative risk."

That doesn't necessarily spell doom for Brütal Legend, as Riccitiello also says "Sometimes significant creative risks end up being some of the world's best products." Gah! Stop playing with our hearts! You've got the money, John. Do it!

Interview: EA's Riccitiello On Having Faith In Mirror's Edge, Grasshopper Manufacture [Gamasutra]

Comments

  • Poonoo Guest

    If John has a soul he will do it. Problem is that he works for EA, so the chances of him having a soul is very unlikely.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles