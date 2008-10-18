EA Working On New Syndicate Title

Cast your minds back to February, and you'll remember some excitement surrounding the revelation Starbreeze had been tapped by EA to work on one of the company's "classic" franchises. Some comments by EA boss John Riccitiello made it seem like that franchise was Road Rash, but CVG now say that - according to a "secret agent" - it's not. It is instead Syndicate, which EA didn't develop (Peter Molyneux's Bullfrog did), but which they do own the rights to. Exciting news, if also a little terrifying, since the chances of another studio capturing the feel of the original are - as we've already seen - slim.

