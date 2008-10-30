Early Look At Xbox 360's New Xbox Experience Goes Public

Thousands of new Xbox 360 Avatars will be created this week, as Microsoft will begin the New Xbox Experience Preview Program on a smaller public trial. Today, Microsoft sent out preview code e-mails to registrants to let them know they were accepted. Those lucky enough to gain early entrance will get the NXE update "later this week." Check your e-mails kids and let us know in the comments if you got in.
