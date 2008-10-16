Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Early Max Payne Review: 'Horrid', 'Dodgy', 'Sub-standard'

Excited about the Max Payne movie? Don't be says Australian writer Latauro at movie site Ain't It Cool News. While the film's stars, such as actor Mark Wahlberg, have praised the script, the early buzz around the film is anything but praiseworthy. From the AICN review:

Then the reality of the film began to seep in. Horrid dialogue, surprisingly bad acting across the board, and some really dodgy sound editing — have you ever noticed sound editing before? ...me neither — helped to drive an already sub-standard plot further into the ground...

Nobody comes out of this thing looking good. The damn thing's 85 minutes and you swear you've been in there for about two and a half hours by the time it's over. All the buzz you've been hearing about how this film is good is coming from people whose jobs depend on it making money. Do not give it the time of day.

Sounds like the film's makers should've worried less about making Max Payne true to the video game and concentrated on, you know, just making a decent flick. All hope is not lost, as there will be many more reviews. And maybe, just maybe, you can one day see the Max Payne flick and say "hi" to his mother for us.

Latauro Trashes All Eighty-Five Minutes Of MAX PAYNE!! [AICN]

Comments

  • MistaMoo Guest

    @pylon_trooper: Here's an idea, you keep judging 'the Australian population' on the censorship board which we would really like to see revised and have a certain attorney general removed(Michael Atkinson, anybody?), and I'll keep judging Americans on the stupid F*** of a president you've had the past eight years, and an economy crash which is probably your fault (I'm just that ignorant!).

    0
  • The Gunslinger Guest

    For fuck's sake Hollywood, STOP MAKING PG-13 VIDEO GAME FILMS! It doesn't work! 13-year-olds DON'T have any money, are still getting the hang of appreciating good films, and are old enough to know they're being pandered to when there's no overt violence in a film like Max Payne!

    GRAAAH, it's just like DOOM all over again. Genetic mutants? COME OOONNN!

    0
  • Tony Guest

    I saw the film last night. Apart from the title, it is barely Max Payne. The visuals are impressive, the snowy New York shots are beautiful, sure, but the film barely works as a film on it's own, let alone an adaptation.

    0
  • shaoken @Shaoken

    I saw the movie last night and I thought it was pretty great. It had a lot of similarities to the game, so I disagree completely with Tony that it was barely Max Payne (For instance, it has Aesir, Valkre, BB, Alex, the murder of Max's wife and daughter, everything being set during the "worst winter storm in history" etc.), it was rather close to the game in terms of how adaptations go.

    0
  • movie fan Guest

    i suspect the storyline for Max Payne is a lot more exciting when it's happening in the form of a video game... except for those few exciting parts that i already saw in the preview, it was a snoozefest

    0

