Earthworm Jim Shines On Euro VC

I'm not usually one for posting about the European Wii Shop Channel releases, but this week's offerings have me completely jealous and it's just not fair at all. Today sees the release of two of the best games the Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive, if you prefer) had to offer, and I am going to hold my breath until the come to North America. Not only do you Europeans get the Shiny classic platformer Earthworm Jim, they're also getting Shining Force II, Sega's tactical role-playing gem, possibly the sweet spot in the entire series. Dammit. Both are going for 800 Wii points, and they're both eventually coming here, but still.

And yes, I do own both cartridges for my Genesis, but that's hardly the point. You guys have better food, better women (with notable exceptions!), and better VC games. Next World War we're staying home.

Unless of course we start it.

Wii Shop Channel releases

The first of this week's Virtual Console offerings welcomes back classic '90s gaming hero Earthworm JimTM! Jim was an ordinary earthworm who did very earthworm-like things such as flee from crows and eat dirt. One day, during an outerspace fight, a suit drops to Earth, and falls around Jim. It mutates him into a large and intelligent (at least by earthworm standards) superhero.

Play as Jim in this SEGA MEGA DRIVE classic! When you learn of the evil plans of Psy-Crow and Queen Slug-for-a-Butt, you decide to rescue Princess What's-Her-Name. Run, gun, swing on hooks by your head and launch cows at the interesting characters you meet along the way, such as Major Mucus, Chuck and Fifi, Evil the Cat and Bob the Killer Goldfish. Earthworm JimTM is available now for 800 Wii Points.

Next up this week is the acclaimed strategy role-playing game Shining ForceTM II, also for SEGA MEGA DRIVE. It's a dark and stormy night in the kingdom of Granseal, when a thief steals two jewels from the Tower of the Ancients. He sets in motion strange events that lead to the resurrection of Zeon, the Devil King.

Granseal's king falls sick, the princess is kidnapped and a door to Arc Valley, the Devil King's home, is opened. The young swordsman, Bowie, realising the grave danger Granseal faces, must lead the Shining Force to find the Holy Sword, the stolen jewels, and protect Granseal against the invading armies of Zeon. Shining ForceTM II is available now for 800 Wii Points.

