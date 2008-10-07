EA's Grasshopper Manufacture Game Is Totally Using UE3

So what games currently in development aren't using UE3? I'm having problems naming them. The recently announced EA/Grasshopper Manufacture multi-platform horror game, which is being produced by Shinji Mikami and directed by Suda51, will now be using UE3, too. Does that mean the game will have an overabundance of bald space marines? Only time will tell I suppose. I'm still interested to know if Masafumi Takada will be doing the soundtrack or not. Full release after the jump!

Grasshopper Manufacture Licenses Unreal Engine 3

Tuesday, October 07, 2008

TOKYO, Oct. 7 /Xinhua-PRNewswire/ — Iconic Japanese developer Grasshopper Manufacture has licensed Epic Games' Unreal Engine 3 for a new multiplatform action horror game to be published by Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq: ERTS). The new game is directed by innovative game designer Suda51 and produced by legendary Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami.

"Unreal Engine 3 is a powerful, easy-to-implement game engine that is helping the creative team at Grasshopper quickly bring our vision to life," said Goichi Suda, CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture. "The innovative tools and technology in Unreal Engine 3 help developers create games faster, easier and with less risk."

"It's an honour to work with Suda-san and Mikami-san on their next project," said Jay Wilbur, Vice president, Epic Games. "Grasshopper Manufacture is one of the most daring and innovative studios in the world, and we can't wait to see what they're able to do with Unreal Engine 3.

About Grasshopper Manufacture Inc

Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. is an independent interactive entertainment studio based in Suginami-ku, Tokyo. The studio was founded in 1998 by CEO Goichi Suda, who is known around the world for his distinctive style and innovative work as a game designer and scenario writer. To date, Grasshopper Manufacture has shipped 11 titles, including 2007's breakout hit, "No More Heroes." More information about GhM can be found on the internet at http://www.grasshopper.co.jp/

About Epic Games

Epic Games, Inc., based in Cary, NC and established in 1991, develops cutting-edge games and cross-platform game engine technology. The company has created multiple million-selling, award-winning titles in its Unreal series, most recently shipping Unreal Tournament 3 for PC, PLAYSTATION(R) and Xbox 360(R). Epic's breakthrough game, Gears of War, sold 5 million copies and won over 30 game of the year awards. The highly anticipated sequel, Gears of War 2, is scheduled for release on November 7, 2008. Epic's Unreal Engine 3 is the current holder and three-time consecutive winner of Game Developer magazine's Best Engine Front Line Award. Additional information about Epic can be obtained through the Epic Games Web site at http://www.epicgames.com .

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), headquartered in Redwood City, California, is the world's leading interactive entertainment software company. Founded in 1982, the Company develops, publishes, and distributes interactive software worldwide for video game systems, personal computers, cellular handsets and the Internet. Electronic Arts markets its products under four brand names: EA SPORTSTM, EATM, EA SPORTS Freestyle TM and POGOTM. In fiscal 2008, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $3.67 billion and had 27 titles that sold more than one million copies. EA's homepage and online game site is http://www.ea.com . More information about EA's products and full text of press releases can be found on the Internet at http://info.ea.com .

