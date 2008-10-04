Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

EA's Probst To Head U.S. Olympic Committee

Larry Probst, chairman of Electronic Arts, has been elected chairman of the U.S. Olympic Committee, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported today.

"I'm extremely honored to be chosen for this role," Probst told the paper after his election to a four-year term. "I've had a lot of sports experience as a CEO. I've had a very successful business career. I know how to work collaboratively with people. I know how to build and develop a team."

Probst replaces Peter Ueberroth, former Major League Baseball commissioner.

Probst will likely spend most of energy at the USOC trying to convince the International Olympic Committee to bring the 2016 Olympics to Chicago.

I wonder if Peter Moore is bummed?

USOC names Probst from EA Sports as its chairman [The Gazette]

