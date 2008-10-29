Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Eat Lead: The Return Of The Matt Hazard Screens

Meet Matt Hazzard, gaming's newest fake retro icon. Once very successful gaming legend, Hazard enjoyed all of the luxuries the industry had to offer. That was until his violent and murderous ways were written out and his game franchise ended up as a cart racing title on Nintendo 64. However, Hazard is trying for a triumphant return in his next generation debut, Eat Lead. How does it look? Hit the Jump for the screens.

Now hit the link.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles