Edge Of Twilight Screens

Normally, whenever I see or hear the word 'Steampunk' (i.e. whenever I read Boing Boing) I fly into an uncontrollable rage and start Hulking Out with anguished cries of, "Arrrrgh! GET A NEW MEME YOU VICTORIANA-OBSESSED LOSERS!"

But then, doesn't everyone?

Edge Of Twilight just about avoids my wrath due to the lack of any obvious fob watches or handlebar moustaches. It looks a lot less Planescape Torment than the last time we looked in its direction though, which is a little disappointing.

Edge of Twilight Gallery

