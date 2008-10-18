Edge Of Twilight Screens

Normally, whenever I see or hear the word 'Steampunk' (i.e. whenever I read Boing Boing) I fly into an uncontrollable rage and start Hulking Out with anguished cries of, "Arrrrgh! GET A NEW MEME YOU VICTORIANA-OBSESSED LOSERS!"
But then, doesn't everyone?
Edge Of Twilight just about avoids my wrath due to the lack of any obvious fob watches or handlebar moustaches. It looks a lot less Planescape Torment than the last time we looked in its direction though, which is a little disappointing.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink