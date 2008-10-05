EGM: LBP Getting 'Non-Sony,' Disney DLC?

If anyone has the November edition of Electronic Games Monthly — big rumour is that LittleBigPlanet will be soon announcing DLC, and the content is "non-Sony" or, more specifically, Disney's IP. And, rampant speculation on who that might be in 3 ... 2 ...

Really though, is this true, and if so, is it a good idea? Part of LBP's appeal is that it managed to create iconic characters that have no other presence outside this particular world. To have Mickey, Minnie and or Goofy tromping all over creation seems more than a little inconsistent with that look. It sounds like Kingdom Hearts meets LBP.

EGM November 2008 Reviews and Rumors [NeoGAF via Joystiq]