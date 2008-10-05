Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

EGM: LBP Getting 'Non-Sony,' Disney DLC?

If anyone has the November edition of Electronic Games Monthly — big rumour is that LittleBigPlanet will be soon announcing DLC, and the content is "non-Sony" or, more specifically, Disney's IP. And, rampant speculation on who that might be in 3 ... 2 ...

Really though, is this true, and if so, is it a good idea? Part of LBP's appeal is that it managed to create iconic characters that have no other presence outside this particular world. To have Mickey, Minnie and or Goofy tromping all over creation seems more than a little inconsistent with that look. It sounds like Kingdom Hearts meets LBP.

EGM November 2008 Reviews and Rumors [NeoGAF via Joystiq]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles