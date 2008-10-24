Empire: Total War - Campaign Map Trailer

This trailer for Empire: Total War focuses on how the Campaign Map helps you to organise your forces and manage resources.

The game switches between a turn-based management mode and real-time strategy for in your face combat. Some of the ACTUAL GAMEPLAY FOOTAGE does look a leedle bit cutsceney, but hey - they wouldn't have labelled it as ACTUAL GAMEPLAY FOOTAGE if that was not the case so we shall take them at their word.

One thought - isn't it a bit of a giveaway if all your secret agents wear domino masks? May as well stick a sign on their backs..