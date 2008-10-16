Endwar Demo Hits Xbox Live

Do you want to control armies with the power of your voice? Do you own an Xbox 360? Do you have a couple gigs worth of free space? Ubisoft has just added a demo for their upcoming real-time tactical strategy title Tom Clancy's EndWar to the Xbox Live Marketplace, allowing players to try out their talking skill on a map playable in both single player and 1 on 1 multiplayer. It's pretty much the same VIP demo that pre-order customers got access to earlier, only now it's for everybody. Go get that download started, and you'll be talking to virtual people in no time!
