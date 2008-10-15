England Striker Owes It All To FIFA & Pro Evo

England soccer/football hero Theo Walcott may seem like the consummate athlete, but according to the ever-reliable Daily Star he owes his success to the magic of videogames.

Young Theo felt out of place when he first started training with the national team. According to the Star, the England team often try out tactics using PES or FIFA and the older players were able to bond with him over a quick game or two.

"We coaxed him out by playing on the computer around the hotel," said England captain John Terry,

"It's the little things like that which get younger lads out of their shell and it has shown in his performances."

