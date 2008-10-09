Ensemble Studios May (Soon) Be Dead, But They're Not Out

Ensemble Studios may be a sinking ship but that doesn't mean that the talented developers behind the Dallas-based, real-time centric studio are soon to be lost to the great deep blue.

Halo Wars Assistant Producer Bill Jackson told me that the key team members are all staying on board to finish up Halo Wars and get it out the door, but that all is not doom and gloom for the developers once the game wraps.

He said to expect news from the group, good news. Let's hope they land on their feet in the near future as a new studio, perhaps one that can one day be bought up by Microsoft Game Studios. Oh, to dream.