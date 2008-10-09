Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Ensemble Studios May (Soon) Be Dead, But They're Not Out

Ensemble Studios may be a sinking ship but that doesn't mean that the talented developers behind the Dallas-based, real-time centric studio are soon to be lost to the great deep blue.

Halo Wars Assistant Producer Bill Jackson told me that the key team members are all staying on board to finish up Halo Wars and get it out the door, but that all is not doom and gloom for the developers once the game wraps.

He said to expect news from the group, good news. Let's hope they land on their feet in the near future as a new studio, perhaps one that can one day be bought up by Microsoft Game Studios. Oh, to dream.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles