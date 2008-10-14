ESRB Rates Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 For 360, PS3

Ah, the Entertainment Software Ratings Board website, a wellspring of information on upcoming, yet-to-be-announced titles. Titles like Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, which has recently had two new consoles added to its listing. Joining the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox are the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, which would seem to indicate that the title will be coming to Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network. Of course just because the ESRB rated the game doesn't mean it's a sure thing, but further proof has appeared in the NeoGAF forum thread concerning the rating showing Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 on Microsoft's PartnerNet, the closed version of Xbox Live used on development units.

If Capcom can manage to get stable online multiplayer working with Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 and deliver it to PSN and Xbox Live Arcade, I will never ask for another 2D fighting game again. I promise.

