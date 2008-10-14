Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

ESRB Rates Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 For 360, PS3

Ah, the Entertainment Software Ratings Board website, a wellspring of information on upcoming, yet-to-be-announced titles. Titles like Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, which has recently had two new consoles added to its listing. Joining the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox are the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, which would seem to indicate that the title will be coming to Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network. Of course just because the ESRB rated the game doesn't mean it's a sure thing, but further proof has appeared in the NeoGAF forum thread concerning the rating showing Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 on Microsoft's PartnerNet, the closed version of Xbox Live used on development units.

If Capcom can manage to get stable online multiplayer working with Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 and deliver it to PSN and Xbox Live Arcade, I will never ask for another 2D fighting game again. I promise.

ESRB Watch: Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 rated for the Xbox 360/Playstation 3 (!!!) #1 [NeoGAF - Thanks David!]

Comments

  • drsleepless @The Kula

    Wow, This would be great to play with a hori controller and on xbl. Wonder how the lag would be?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles