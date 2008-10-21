Eternal Sonata's Localisation Producer Talks PS3 Changes

One of the coolest things about the Official PlayStation Blog is when they let the people who worked on the games post their thoughts on the process. Take today's posting by Stephanie Fernandez, the localisation producer on Namco Bandai's Eternal Sonata for the PlayStation 3, which upon release this week will be the best damn RPG on the system (yeah, yeah). In the post she goes over some of the bigger changes in the PS3 version from a localisation perspective, exploring the new story elements and the challenges presented with recording battle voices for the two new playable characters, Crescendo and Serenade, before they actually had any footage of them fighting.

Unfortunately, since we weren't able to see the characters fighting in the game before we recorded, we had to make some guesses about the way in which lines would be used in battle situations. Sometimes we got it right, but sometimes we didn't. So, in the end, it was necessary to edit some lines slightly. But, overall, I think it came out sounding pretty good.

Overall she sounds incredibly enthusiastic about the whole project, to the point where I'm actually mulling over picking up the PS3 version for another play through.

